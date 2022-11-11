Fuel Supplier Famoil Makes First Delivery at San Nicolas, Peru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was on its way to the Asia-Pacific region with an iron ore cargo. Image Credit: Famoil

Marine fuel supplier Famoil has made its first bunker delivery at the port of San Nicolas in Peru.

The firm recently bunkered the bulk carrier Phoenix 8 at San Nicolas, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. The vessel was on its way to the Asia-Pacific region with an iron ore cargo.

"Famoil is making progress to decentralized bunker deliveries at all ports along the Peruvian coast," the company said in the statement.

Last month the company announced it had added the bunker delivery vessel Ecomar II to its fleet.

The company resumed HSFO supply at Callao in June after a two-year gap where the product was not available.