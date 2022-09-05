California Suspends Shore Power Requirement During Heatwave

by Ship & Bunker News Team

California's current shore power requirement covers container ships, reefer vessels and cruise ships. File Image / Pixabay

California's governor has temporarily waived the US state's shore power requirement while it struggles with power generation capacity during a heatwave.

The requirement for vessels at berth in California's ports to use shore power facilities has been lifted from Saturday to the end of Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said in an executive order on Friday.

Current high temperatures in the state are putting its power generation capacity under strain with increased demand for air conditioning.

The shore power requirement was also temporarily suspended at the Port of Long Beach a month ago.

The current shore power requirement covers container ships, reefer vessels and cruise ships, and will be extended to car carriers and tankers from next year.