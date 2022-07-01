Canadian Bunker Supplier Parkland Marine Hires Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rizzo was previously running an energy consultancy, LinMar Strategies. Image Credit: Parkland

Canadian bunker supplier Parkland Marine, launched by parent company Parkland Corporation earlier this year, has hired a new director.

Mark Rizzo joined the company as director in Canada last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Rizzo was previously running an energy consultancy, LinMar Strategies, and had earlier worked as a general manager at Parkland Corporation and a district manager at US energy producer Chevron.

"We are honoured to have someone the calibre of Mark joining the Parkland Marine Team," James Stapleton, global marine vice president at Parkland, said in the statement.

"Mark will play an integral role in executing operational excellence and focusing on elevating the customer experience in our Canadian markets.

"He will also add tremendous value to the global strategy team and help to raise the profile of Parkland Marine.

"This is a great addition to this new division and we are excited about the immediate impact Mark will make."

Fuel retailer and convenience store operator Parkland launched its marine division in April, combining its bunker supply businesses Tropic Oil in Florida and Sol in the Caribbean, Central and South America.