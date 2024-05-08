Oilmar Hires Marine Fuels Trader in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Senfft previously a bunker trader for Ipiranga. Image Credit: Ricardo Senfft / LinkedIn

Bunker trader and shipping company Oilmar has hired a new marine fuels trader in Brazil.

Ricardo Senfft has joined the company as a marine fuels trader in Rio de Janeiro as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Senfft was previously a bunker trader for Ipiranga from September 2022 to March of this year.

He had earlier worked in various roles in Brazil for World Fuel Services from 2014 to 2022, and as a sea export analyst for DB Schenker from 2008 to 2010.

Oilmar launched its bunker trading unit in September 2020. Its initial areas of focus were the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Black Sea, the Russian Far East, the Mediterranean, ARA and the English Channel.