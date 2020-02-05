Mercuria, Trafigura, GP Global Eye Singapore Role: Report

Three major bunker players are considering a move into the Singapore marine fuels market.

Mercuria, Trafigura and GP Global are cited by Reuters to be applying to for bunker licences to operate in the southeast Asian bunkering hub.

Two China-based companies have also submitted applications, according to the report.

The possibility of a handful of new entrants comes at a time when the number of participating bunker companies in the Singapore market is shrinking.

Forty-four companies are currently licenced with the port's maritime authority, a number which is nearly half that of a decade ago.