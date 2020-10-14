China: Bunker Sales Rise in Zhoushan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales: rising. File Image / Pixabay.

The Chinese port has seen a double-digit rise in bunker sales for the first nine months of this year.

Citing a government official, Reuters has reported an 18% increase over the period in Zhoushan compared to the same period last year.

3.26 million metric tonnes of bonded marine fuel were sold.

The port was not immune to the global downturn in trade caused by pandemic fears. However, sales recovered in the third quarter on competitive pricing, according to the report.

The port, whose big seller is very low sulfur fuel oil, has ambitions to rival the region's bunkering giant, Singapore.

The city state sold over 4 million mt of bunkers in September.