Former Intertek Surveyor Jailed in Shell MGO Misappropriation Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MGO thefts from Shell's refinery over multiple years have resulted in a wide range of recent court cases prosecuting individuals at several different levels of the supply chain. File Image / Pixabay

A former Intertek surveyor has been handed a jail sentence for his role in the ongoing case of the MGO misappropriated from Shell's Singapore refinery.

Muhammad Ali Muhammad Nor was sentenced to 18 months of jail and repayment of $90,000 taken in bribes at a Singapore court last week, local news provider the Straits Times reported.

He had been accused of taking bribes to turn a blind eye to the theft of MGO from Shell, resulting in more than $10 million's worth being misappropriated in 2016 and 2017, at which time he was a surveyor working for Intertek, according to the report.

Singapore bunker supplier Sentek Marine & Trading, the city-state's eighth-largest by volume last year, is currently facing multiple charges in relation to the case.