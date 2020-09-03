Japanese Consortium Seeks to Trial Hydrogen-Powered Ferry by 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hydrogen may power the global shipping industry in the coming decades. File Image / Pixabay

A Japanese consortium seeking to develop hydrogen fuel cells for shipping will aim to run trials on a ferry using the technology by 2024.

NYK Line, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, ClassNk and ENEOS Corporation are working together from this month on the project, according to a statement from NYK Line this week.

The ferry will have capacity for about 100 passengers. The companies plan to start a feasibility study for the vessel and its hydrogen supply from this month, start designing the ship and the delivery infrastructure next year and start construction in 2023 in time for a trial along the coast of Yokohama port in 2024.

Japan is rapidly emerging as the leading hub for alternative bunker fuel technologies. Similar coalitions there have formed in the past year to develop ammonia bunkering, battery power and synthetic natural gas for the shipping industry.