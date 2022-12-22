Equatorial Marine Fuel Hires Singapore Bunker Trader From Sea Oil Petroleum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services has hired a new bunker trader in Singapore.

Jihae Erin Kim has joined the firm as a bunker oil trader in Singapore as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile this week.

The new hire had previously worked as a bunker trader for Sea Oil Petroleum in Singapore from June 2019 to this month, and had earlier served as a bunker trader for KPI Bridge Oil in Seoul.

Equatorial Marine Fuel was listed by the Maritime and Port Authority as Singapore's second-largest bunker supplier by volume last year.

In October a company representative told Ship & Bunker the firm had launched biofuel bunker blend sales in Singapore.