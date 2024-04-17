Singapore: MPA, Australian Science Agency to Work Together on Green Corridor Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brisbane: Australian port. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore and Australia are to build on their green corridor initiative with a $20 million fund to progress decarbonisation in the maritime sector.

The respective governments signed a memorandum of understanding on green corridors in last month.

The Australia-Singapore Initiative on Low Emissions Technologies -- ASLET -- for maritime and port operations will be jointly delivered by Australia's national science agency, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the authority said.

"ASLET is expected to unlock new fuel solutions and accelerate the deployment and uptake of zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission technologies at scale, and will explore cooperation opportunities between Australia and Singapore in green shipping and port infrastructure initiatives," according to the MPA.