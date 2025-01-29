Indian Refineries Take up Fuel Oil Emulsion Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tech applicable to ships. File Image / Pixabay.

Fuel oil emulsion technology is being trialled by refineries in India.

The technology has been installed at two state-owned oil firms, according to business news provider Business Standard.

The trials have shown a reduction in emissions and better fuel efficiency leading the refiners to explore its commercial possibilities, the report said.

The technology has already made an appearance in the shipping sector.

Scorpio Tankers signed an agreement last year to equip its fleet with the fuel-saving tech.

Produced by Monaco-based Fowe Eco Solutions, the technology comprises a mechanical device that produces stable emulsified fuels without the need for additive or chemical stabilisers, according to its website.