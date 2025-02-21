K Line and Rikkyo University Join Forces for Onboard Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Japanese duo aim to develop onboard carbon capture using advanced materials to maximise CO2 capture. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has partnered with Tokyo-based Rikkyo University to jointly research and develop an onboard carbon capture system (OCCS, which uses advanced materials such as metal ions.

The duo seeks to advance research and development on metal-organic frameworks (MOF) material to be used in the OCCS technology, K Line said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

MOF is an advanced material made up of metal ions attached to organic ligand molecules. It has extremely tiny, nanometre-sized pores that can effectively trap gas molecules. This allows the OCCS to maximize CO2 capture when installed on a vessel.

"The research project is aimed at clarifying the applicability of MOF to the on-board CO2 capturing system through the evaluation of MOF's absorption-desorption performance under the presence of CO2 contained in exhaust gas from a vessel, for the purpose of expanding the technology part of "K" LINE's OCCS domain," K-Line said.

Norwegian shipping firm Solvang recently retrofitted one of its vessels with onboard carbon capture technology. The vessel has departed from Singapore to commence trials, aiming to assess the system's efficiency in capturing CO2 emissions during operations.