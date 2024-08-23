Data Falsification Found at Third Japanese Engine Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has found that data had been falsified during shop trials for 673 of its two-stroke diesel engines. Image Credit: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

A third Japanese engine firm has been found to have falsified data around the performance of its products for ships.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has found that data had been falsified during shop trials for 673 of its two-stroke diesel engines, with the potential to affect NOx emissions performance, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The company had been asked to investigate the issue by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on July 5.

In early July, Hitachi Zosen said that it falsified fuel-efficiency data for 1,366 marine engines over the past 25 years. And in April, IHI Corporation said that since 2003, 4,215 of the 4,881 marine engines it shipped had altered data.

"As of the date of this news release, there have been no confirmed cases of this having affected the safety of these engines during sea trials or actual use," Kawasaki Heavy Industries said this week.

"The Company will further investigate and report on the effect of this incident on its compliance with NOx and CO2 emissions regulations set by the IMO.

"Additionally, a special investigative committee of third-party experts will be established promptly to further probe the details of this incident and analyze the root causes, as well as to formulate and implement measures to prevent recurrence.

"Going forward, the Kawasaki Group will take swift, rigorous steps to discover the full facts behind this misconduct and will do its utmost to regain the trust of customers, partners, investors and the general public."