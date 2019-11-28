K Line to Manage Gas Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker barge: under construction. File image/Pixabay.

Ship operator K Line is to manage a liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker barge currently being built in Singapore.

The barge is owned by FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel and Shell Eastern Petroleum, maritime news provider Lloyd's List reports.

The ship, once in service, will work in the Singapore bunker market, the world's biggest bunkering hub. The barge is one of two being built at local shipyards.

LNG is seen by some as a viable alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel although the main constraint on its development is the perceived lack of infrastructure to deliver the fuel to ships.