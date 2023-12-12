Rina Approval For Headway's Ammonia Bunker Fuel Supply System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AiP for OceanGuard FASS Ammonia Fuel Supply system. Image Credit: Headway

Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (Headway) says its OceanGuard FASS Ammonia Fuel Supply system has now received AiP certification from Rina.

The award took place during the recent 2023 Design and Technology Promotion Forum on the second day of Marintec China.

"This is sound proof that Headway has obtained continuous recognition from industry and authoritative institutes in the on-board application of alternative fuels." a Headway representative told Ship & Bunker.

"The system, which also has AiP certification from DNV, is a comprehensive solution integrating a ammonia fuel containment system, ammonia fuel supply module, boil-off gas (BOG) treatment system, auxiliary heating/cooling system and nitrogen generation unit and so on.

"Based on the features of modular design and redundancy structure, Headway can provide tailored ammonia supply solutions for customers according to ship type."

During the Forum, which Headway was one of the main sponsors, the firm also delivered a keynote speech discussing its OceanGuard LFSS Low Flash-point Fuel Supply System for Methanol.

The manager of Headways' Marine New Energy Department, Zhaorui, also introduced a new series of Headway's low carbon solutions including its latest carbon capture technology, OceanGuard Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage System (CCUS), and a methanol synthesis system.

Headway announced in April that it had already archived an order for its OceanGuard LFSS methanol fuel supply system.

Marintec China was held from 5th to 8th December at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Headway at the 2023 Design and Technology Promotion Forum. Image Credit: Headway