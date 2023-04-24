HMM Agrees Alternative Fuel Bunkering Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Korean firms sign alt fuel deal. File Image / Pixabay.

South Korean shipping group Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) and chemicals company Lotte Fine Chemical have agreed a transport and supply deal for the alternative marine fuels of ammonia and methanol.

The move will see HMM transport the alternative bunker fuel and also be in charge of vessel operations while Lotte Fine will supply the fuel to the HMM vessel, according to media reports.

Last week, HMM announced sea trials for onboard carbon capture system that would be installed on one of its ships. The OCCS trial follows a feasibility study which found that the system could be installed without altering the ship's existing equipment.