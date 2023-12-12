X-Press Feeders' Methanol-fuelled Ships Planned for European Destinations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: European destination. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore-based box shipping firm X-Press Feeders plans to use green methanol bunker fuel for part of its fleet in Europe in the second quarter of 2024, Reuters has said citing a senior company executive.

The move comes as the European Union will extend its Emissions Trading System next year to cover carbon dioxide emissions for all ships of 5,000 gross tonnage and above entering EU ports.

Fourteen dual-fuel ships that can burn methanol and oil-derived bunker fuel have been ordered by the company. The first of these was launched in August.

The ship, Eco Maestro, is expected to sail from Shanghai to Rotterdam via the Suez Canal, refuelling with green methanol supplied by OCI Global at key bunker ports along the way, the report said.

X-Press Feeders secured a green methanol supply deal with OCI Global in July.