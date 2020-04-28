Singapore Authorities Warn of High Incidence of Scrubber Malfunctions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Only a small number of ships registered to the Singapore flag have scrubbers fitted. File Image / Pixabay

A significant number of scrubber malfunctions were reported among vessels registered to the Singapore flag in the first two months of 2020, according to the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

"Amongst the small number of Singapore-registered ships installed with scrubbers, there were 31 reports of scrubber malfunction as at 29 February 2020," the MPA said in a statement on its website Monday.

Ships can report a scrubber malfunction to their flag registry if they are concerned it may cause them to drop out of compliance with the International Maritime Organization's 0.50% sulfur limit on marine fuels.

Earlier this month classification society ClassNK issued a warning over reports of corrosion on scrubber-equipped vessels that may lead to seawater leakage if left unaddressed.