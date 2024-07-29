Cosco, Fortescue Sign 'Green Supply' MoU

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Australia: irone ore to China. File Image / Pixabay.

The prospect of ammonia-fuelled ships transporting iron ore from Australia to China has grown on the back of a memorandum of understanding signed between Cosco and Fortescue.

The Chinese shipping company and Australian miner have agreed to build "a green fuel supply chain to help reduce pollution from the shipping industry", according to Reuters.

The preliminary agreement "includes exploring construction and deployment of green ammonia-fuelled vessels owned either by COSCO or jointly owned by both companies to transport iron ore and other minerals", the report said citing a Cosco social media post.

In March, Fortescue oversaw the delivery of 3 metric tonnes of ammonia to Fortescue Green Pioneer in Singapore.

The results and findings from the trial were presented to the IMO by Fortescue and the Marintime and Port Authority of Singapore in the same month while manoeuvrability trials of the vessel were completed in May