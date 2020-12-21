Singapore Adds Sustainability to Biennial Maritime Awards

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: biennal maritime awards. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has added a sustainability award to its biennial International Maritime Awards.

Nominations for the 2021 prgramme have opened for awards which recognise "individuals and maritime companies for their outstanding contributions to Singapore as a premier global hub port and leading international centre", the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

There are seven categories including the sustainability award. Category six is the bunker award.

The winner of the bunker award in 2017 was Sinanju Tankers. In 2019, Hong Lam Marine won.

The winners will be announced at a physical and online event held during Singapore Maritime Week running from 19 to 25 April.