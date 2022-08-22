Singapore: Bunker Surveyor Lands Time in Jail in Shell Fraud Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jail sentence given in Shell graft case. File Image / Pixabay.

A marine surveyor who accepted bribes in return for falsifying the amount of fuel delivered to ships has landed time in jail.

Kumunan Rethana Kumaran was part of the group that defrauded oil major Shell of money from the sale of marine gas oil to ships by delivering under the stated amount.

The surveyor, who was working for CCIC Singapore at the time of the scam (in 2016), took S$16,134 ($12,000) in bribes. Kumunan pleaded guilty to the charges.

He will serve a 14-week jail term and repay the money he took the court ordered, according to a report by local news provider the Straits Times.

The marine gasoil was siphoned off from Shell's Pulau Bukom plant in Singapore.