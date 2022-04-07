NSI Seeks to Help Ships Debunker Contaminated HSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Testing firms have reported finding contamination in Singapore HSFO samples in recent weeks. File Image / Pixabay

Brokerage NSI is working on an initiative to help ships that have picked up contaminated HSFO in Singapore to debunker the product elsewhere in the world.

Several testing companies have recently reported finding chlorinated hydrocarbons in Singapore HSFO samples, and some ships are reportedly suffering engine problems as a result.

COVID-19 restrictions in China are currently causing many vessels to trade away from Asia, meaning some are now not in a position to return contaminated bunkers back to Singapore in the short term, NSI wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

"We are working with several parties on an initiative to pool discharged product at 1-2 convenient locations in Europe and 1 location in the Americas and arrange its transportation back to Singapore with the intention to mitigate the impact to vessels trading and still return products to their originators," the company said in the note.