ONE Boxship Takes on Biofuel Bunkers From Chevron in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was the third bunker operation organised as part of the biofuel pilot schemes announced by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation in July. Image Credit: SGTraDex

A container ship operated by shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) has taken on a biofuel bunker blend for the first time in Singapore.

The MOL Endowment took on 999.2 mt of a B24 blend of biofuel and VLSFO from Chevron on December 21, data exchange operator SGTraDex said in a LinkedIn post this week.

SGTraDex facilitated the secure exchange of documents including the certificate of quality, bunker delivery note and sales invoice.

The delivery was the third bunker operation organised as part of the biofuel pilot schemes announced by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation in July. GCMD CEO Lynn Loo witnessed the latest operation.

"I was fascinated by the process and the extensive paperwork that is involved for fuels verification," Loo said in a LinkedIn post.

"Bunkering operations really take a village -- from scheduling the arrival schedule onboard with the vessel to coordination with the fuel supplier, bunker barge operator and the surveyor, many are involved.

"I am grateful to the projects team at the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation for having thought through all the nitty gritty details to operationalise this pilot, and to our partners and supporters for being part of this important trial."