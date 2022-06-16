Container Line Orders Silverstream Air Lubrication Systems for 10 Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal marks Silverstream's first sale to a South Korean container line. File Image / Pixabay

A container line has ordered fuel-saving air lubrication systems from Silverstream Technologies for 10 new boxships.

A South Korean firm made the order for 10 new 15,000 TEU container ships, Silverstream said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"This will be the first time a South Korean owner has installed our system on a boxship, and all 10 of the installations will take place in the region," the company said.

The systems, first developed several years ago under Sliverstream's previous name, DK Group, have shown consistent bunker savings of 5% or more by letting a vessel ride on a carpet of air bubbles that reduces friction between the water and the hull surface.

In an interview with Ship & Bunker last year, the company said it was aiming for 500 sales of its systems by 2025.