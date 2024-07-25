MPA Seeks Safe Location to Transfer Naphtha Cargo From Stricken Hafnia Nile

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fires broke out on the Hafnia Nile and the Ceres I after a collision on Friday morning. Image Credit: Republic of Singapore Navy

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is working with tanker company Hafnia to find a safe location to transfer the naphtha cargo from one of the vessels involved in a collision and fire last week.

Hafnia and the MPA are in discussions on where to transfer the naphtha, as well as towage plans for repairs, the authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Fires broke out on the Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile and the São Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker Ceres I after a collision on Friday morning. The Ceres I subsequently left the scene before being detained in Malaysian waters.

"An additional tug with deep-sea towing capacity has arrived on site on 23 July 2024, joining four other tugs equipped with oil response and firefighting capabilities," the MPA said.

"In a meeting with MPA on 23 July, Hafnia informed MPA of light oil sheens near Hafnia Nile.

"As part of the towage plan, Hafnia will arrange for repairs, containment and clean-up of the assessed localised seepage.

"Hafnia Nile is currently about 100 km away from mainland Singapore."