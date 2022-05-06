Singapore's MPA Backs Wider Bunker Testing for Chlorinated Hydrocarbons

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore has not seen any more of the contaminated fuel since March 31. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority has added its voice to those calling for more intensive testing of bunker fuels in response to the recent contamination cases from HSFO sold in the city-state's waters.

About 200 ships received HSFO contaminated with chlorinated hydrocarbons in Singapore between February and March, of which about 80 subsequently reported problems with fuel pumps and engines.

Buyers should now request more advanced fuel tests than can detect these chemicals, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"In light of this incident, MPA encourages bunker buyers to request for enhanced fuel testing for chlorinated organic compounds from their bunker suppliers," the organisation said.

The contamination was detected by buyers using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry tests, which are available from testing firms at major hubs but are not part of the standard ISO 8217 tests.

A survey conducted by brokerage NSI last month suggested there may now be widespread support among bunker buyers for mandatory GCMS testing of marine fuels.