Monjasa Hires Senior Bunker Consultant in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Koulouris had previously worked as a senior bunker and lubricants trader for Peninsula in Greece. Image Credit: Haris Koulouris / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired a senior bunker consultant in Athens.

Haris Koulouris has joined the company as a senior bunker consultant in Athens as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Koulouris had previously worked as a senior bunker and lubricants trader for Peninsula in Greece from March 2013 to this month.

He had earlier worked for J Kassimatis SA from 2011 to 2013 and for Elinoil from 2008 to 2011.

Monjasa opened its Athens office in November 2021, seeking to increase sales to Greek shipowners. The office was then its 12th location worldwide.