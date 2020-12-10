TFG Marine to Use Mass Flow Meters in Northwest Europe From Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG is bringing mass flow meters to Northwest Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier TFG Marine plans to use mass flow meters in Northwest European marine fuel deliveries from next year, the company said Thursday.

The company plans to launch an ARA bunker supply operation before the end of this month, and will introduce mass flow meters 'on certain of its chartered barges in 2021', it said in an emailed statement.

The company also announced that Rasmus Bach Nielsen, global head of fuel decarbonisation at Trafigura, which owns a majority of TFG, has joined the bunker supplier's board.

"We're delighted to commence operations in ARA waters, offering customers greater transparency through the introduction of mass flow meters, and a broader range of advanced marine fuels, including biofuels," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG, said in the statement

"Rasmus's appointment to the board is particularly welcome, given the wealth of experience he brings and our shared commitment to accelerating the transition to lower-carbon fuels."

In Trafigura's annual report, released on Wednesday, the company said TFG would start supplying marine biofuels to customers at Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Flushing from the first quarter of 2021.

Trafigura has completed a trial of a biofuel blend on board the Marlin Amethyst, the company said Thursday.

"No handling issues were experienced during the combustion process, and no engine or infrastructure modifications were required," the company said.