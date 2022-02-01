PMG Holding Hires Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PMG opened its Athens office in November. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier PMG Holding has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

RIta Sarkis has joined the company's Athens office as a bunker trader, PMG Holding said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Sarkis was previously a bunker trader for Med Petroleum in Lebanon from 2018 to 2021.

PMG announced the opening of its new office in Greece in November, and announced the hiring of Teri Houholi as senior trader there in December. The firm now has four offices worldwide.

"PMG is well-known as a reliable physical supplier," Sarkis said in Tuesday's statement.

"Only by building strong and transparent relationships will we create trust.

"Each person in the team is key to success; we all have the willingness, experience, and skills to build successful relationships."