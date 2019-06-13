Tanker Incident in Gulf of Hormuz

Gulf of Hormuz (to right of picture) is vital to seaborne oil shipments. File image/Pixabay.

Two tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz may have been the subject of an attack.

The tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, have both been damaged, according to business news provider Bloomberg.

The Kokuka Courageous was on route to Singapore with a cargo of methanol, the report said.

Four ships including a bunker tanker were attacked off the coast of Fujairah last month.

Against a background of rising regional tension, that attack was laid at the door of Iran, by US officials.

The Strait of Hormuz, at the entrance of the Persian Gulf, carries around 40% of the world's seaborne oil shipments.