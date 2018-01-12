Greece: Strike but Bunkering Unaffected in Piraeus

Friday January 12, 2018

Public sector workers in Greece are on strike today including the customs union operating in the country's ports.

But bunkering in Piraeus, the country's key port, will not be affected.

"Yes, it's a big strike for one day but bunker deliveries in port can go ahead," a Piraeus-based bunker source told Ship and Bunker.

However, industrial action will add a day's delay to enquiries making Tuesday the next possible day for bunkering in the port, the source added.

Bunker fuel availabiity was good in the port Friday.

Ship & Bunker News Team
