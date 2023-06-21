Electric Ferry Service Launched in Moscow

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Moska river, Moscow. File Image / Pixabay.

A ferry service powered by electricity has been started on the Moskva River that runs through the Russian capital of Moscow.

The 6.5 km, all-year-round route, which connects the Kievsky train station to the Shelepikhinskaya area, will be able to move up to 16,000 passengers a day, according to maritime news provider Portnews.

Under municipal plans to develop electric-powered inland transport, the Moscow mayoralty has signed a 15-year agreement to build 21 vessels, 23 new-type berths, six charging stations and two anchorages for boats, the report said.

Focusing on non-fossil fuel burning ferries to ease congestion on land and limit emissions from shipping is being eyed by a number of river-located cities around the world.

Among others, the port cities of Seattle, Singapore and Beppu are looking at electric ferry services for their populations.