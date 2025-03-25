PRIO Supplies B100 to Ferries for Onboard Blending and Pure Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The B100 was delivered at the Port of Viana do Castelo. Image Credit: PRIO

Portuguese biofuel producer PRIO supplied B100 marine biofuel to two ferries operated by Porto Santo Line in Portugal.

The Lobo Marinho and Funchalense 5 was bunkered with B100 (100% biofuel) in northern Portugal at the Port of Viana do Castelo, Telmo Ferreira, head of emerging businesses and shipping at PRIO, told Ship & Bunker.

Ferreira added that the B100 marine biofuel could be burned by the two ferries in pure form or blended onboard in different ratios with marine fuel oil according to their needs.

"They have separate tanks for the biodiesel and fuel, and they make the blend on board."

Currently, "they are burning B100, but they can adjust the blend according to their option."

The B100 was made from second-generation advanced bio feedstock and was produced at PRIO's biodiesel plant in Aveiro, Portugal, Ferreira noted.

"For the first time in Portugal, there are already ships powered by ZERO Diesel B100, with 100% renewable content, PRIO said in its LinkedIn post on Monday.

Also this month, PRIO supplied B30 marine biofuel to ships operated by Germany's Briese Chartering in Portugal. Marine fuel trading firm UFS United Fuel Services facilitated this biofuel bunkering.