US Warns of Potential Environmental Disaster From Bulker Hit by Houthi Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An 18-mile oil slick has been observed from the Rubymar after it was attacked on the evening of February 18. Image Credit: US Central Command / Planet Labs PBC

The dry bulk carrier hit by an attack in the Red Sea last week is taking on water and could result in an environmental disaster, according to the US military.

An 18-mile oil slick has been observed from the Rubymar after it was attacked on the evening of February 18, US Central Command said in a social media post on Saturday.

"The ship is anchored but slowly taking on water," the organisation said.

"The M/V Rubymar was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, which could spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.