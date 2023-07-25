Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, Vkusno & tochka Produce Blended Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

St Petersburg: blended bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay.

Russian energy firm Gazpromneft and fast-food entity Vkusno & tochka are together producing biofuel from used cooking oil to fuel ships.

Gapromneft's bunkering arm, Gapromneft Marine Bunker, has already bunkered a ship in St Petersburg with a blend of marine and biofuel, the company said.

The fuel complies with technical regulations and can be used for most sea and river vessels, the company added.

"The test fuelling in St Petersburg showed that the new green fuel, in terms of its technical characteristics, is fully consistent with traditional petroleum products, while its use significantly reduces the carbon footprint," the bunker company's director-general, Anton Soboled, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The use of biofuel to bunker ships is seen as a way to shrink emissions from ships.

Earlier this month, car manufacturer Volvo announced a plan to switch to renewable bunker fuel, a source of fuel that is largely derived from used cooking oil.