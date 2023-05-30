Bergen Bunkers Appoints Trading Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norway-based marine fuels firm Bergen Bunkers has appointed a new trading manager.

Christer Benjaminsen has been appointed the firm's trading manager in Bergen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

The new role will involve "leading the commercial activities and taking part in strategic planning for the company," he said.

Benjaminsen has worked for the company since 2017, serving previously as a bunker trader and broker.

He had previously worked for GAC Norway from 2012 to 2017, at first as a bunker trader and subsequently commercial manager.

Earlier this month Audun Baardsen took on the role of CEO of Bergen Bunkers, having previously served as marketing manager.