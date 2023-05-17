Gibraltar Wreck Refloat Operation Carries Leak Risk From Fuel oil Residues

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar: co-ordination. File Image / Pixabay.

A wreck at Gibraltar could release fuel oil residues as the operation to refloat the vessel continues.

Although the vessel, OS35, was emptied of fuel oil soon after it sank last year, there is a chance that some fuel remains.

Gibraltar's Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said that the refloating operation carried the highest potential risk in terms of further leaks.

Ghio told local news provider the Gibraltar Chronicle that fuel oil residues would be "all over the ship in different compartments".

"When we refloat the two sections, there is the expectation that some of these residues will mobilise and will come out," he added.

Salvage operators, the port authority and its Spanish counterparts are co-ordinating their efforts to contain all eventualities, according to the report.