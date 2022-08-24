Bulk Carrier Installs More Fuel-saving Devices on Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg, Germany. File Image / Pixabay.

German bulk carrier operator Oldendorff Carriers is to equip 12 of its ships with a device that promises savings on fuel consumption.

The technology, which comprises a duct and rudder bulbs, can achieve 6-8% in savings on fuel, according to its developer.

The company has already installed a number of such devices -- called wake equalizing ducts -- across its fleet. The current order is made up of Mewis Ducts which are manufactured by Becker Marine. By the end of next year 45 of its ships will be so equipped, the company said.

Investing in technology will go towards getting "better CII [efficiency] ratings, lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions", the company added.