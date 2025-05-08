Port of Gothenburg Tests Hydrogen Generator for Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power was supplied to Stena vessels using electricity produced from hydrogen-powered generators. Image Credit: Port of Gothenburg

The Port of Gothenburg has trialled the use of hydrogen-powered generators to produce electricity for shore power supply to Stena Line vessels.

The generators, fuelled by green hydrogen, were used to provide electricity to the Stena Germanica and Stena Scandinavica while the vessels were berthed, Port of Gothenburg said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The generators were connected to Stena Line's existing onshore power infrastructure.

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity, raising the question of why the renewable power wasn't used directly for shore power. One possible explanation is that hydrogen allows for energy storage and greater flexibility.

As previously reported by Ship & Bunker, the Port of Leith in Scotland has also used green hydrogen to generate electricity for shore power. A spokesperson for Forth Ports had told Ship & Bunker that green hydrogen offers advantages in grid management.

"Green hydrogen can be produced during off-peak times when renewable electricity is abundant and stored for later use," the spokesperson said.

"This helps balance the grid and ensures a reliable power supply even when renewable sources are not generating electricity."