Glander International Bunkering Appoints First Wellbeing Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hougaard was previously a management assistant for Glander from May 2019 to September of this year. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuels trading firm Glander International Bunkering has appointed its first wellbeing officer as the company takes a greater interest in the ESG agenda.

The firm has appointed Alice Hougaard as wellbeing manager in Dubai as of this month, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Hougaard was previously a management assistant for Glander from May 2019 to September of this year, and had earlier worked in a variety of roles including as an assistant in Denmark's Riyadh embassy and as an ICU nurse.

"The company already puts people first, so that is why I was not surprised when they introduced a role dedicated to employee wellbeing," Hougaard said in the statement.

"Now there is a title to reflect our company's commitment to our people, and I proudly wear that title to help our employees thrive every day."

The move comes as the latest step in the gradual professionalisation of the bunker industry, in which it gradually takes on the ESG agenda as well as formalising its approach to credit risk and compliance. The industry's largest players are starting more to resemble the largest oil firms rather than the more basic physical suppliers they were a few decades ago.

Last month Bunker Holding, Glander's parent company, announced it would be offering 20 weeks' parental leave to all male and female employees.