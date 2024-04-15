Monjasa Athens Branch Manager Leaves Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Doulaveris had worked for Monjasa since August 2016. Image Credit: Christos Doulaveris / LinkedIn

The Athens branch manager of global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has stepped down from his role at the company.

Christos Doulaveris has stepped down as branch manager for Monjasa in Athens and will be on garden leave until June 30, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Doulaveris had worked for Monjasa since August 2016, initially as a senior bunker trader in Limassol. He had been moved to Athens in November 2021 to open Monjasa's then-new office there.

Doulaveris had earlier worked for Product Shipping & Trading, Fairdeal Marine Services and China Shipping Company.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire Monjasa community for providing such a supportive and inspiring environment throughout my tenure," Doulaveris said in the post.

"I have cherished every moment and will carry the invaluable experiences with me as I embrace new adventures."