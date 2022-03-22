Russian Billionaire's Yacht Arrested in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Russia-linked ships are banned from coming to Gibraltar. File Image / Pixabay

A Russian billionaire's yacht has been arrested in Gibraltar, in the latest response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 72m yacht Axioma, owned by metals firm TMK owner Dmitry Pumpyansky, was arrested in Gibraltar on Monday, news agency Reuters reported. Pumpyansky has been sanctioned by the UK and European Union.

The yacht had asked permission to enter the port and "was confirmed to be the subject of an arrest action by a leading international bank in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar," Reuters cited a Gibraltar government spokesman as saying.

At the start of March Gibraltar's authorities banned the entry of any vessels owned, controlled, chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia.