TFG Marine Bunker Barge to Join Oman Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has chartered the 7,994 DWT barge Margherita to add to the operation, operated by Fratelli Cosulich. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

TFG Marine is almost ready to add a bunker barge to its new physical supply operation in Oman.

The firm has chartered the 7,994 DWT barge Margherita to add to the operation, operated by Fratelli Cosulich, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The vessel was previously used by Fratelli Cosulich for bunker deliveries in Singapore. The ship has now almost arrived in Oman.

TFG announced the new operation in Oman -- its first in the Middle East -- in February, having signed a memorandum of understanding with SOHAR Port and Freezone to set it up.

The barge is fitted with an ISO 22192-compliant mass flow meter.

TFG's owners -- Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean -- collectively manage more than 700 ships, and their use of Sohar for bunkering will be likely to considerably increase Sohar's market share in the Middle East.