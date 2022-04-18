Fujairah Bunker Sales Rally to Three-Month High in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

February's total was the lowest since at least 2020. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering port, rallied in March after hitting the lowest level since at least 2020 the previous month.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants advanced to 691,141 m3 in March, the most since December, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was up by 9.9% on the year and by 12.9% from February's low.

Singapore's marine fuel sales dropped by 10% on the year in March, while Panama's lost 3.8%.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah lost 54.5% on the year to 369 m3, 380 CST rose by 9.8% to 527,677 m3, HSFO jumped by 2.8% to 129,293 m3, MGO sank by 55.4% to 1,096 m3 and LSMGO rose by 70.3% to 32,706 m3.

HSFO took an 18.1% share of the total market last month, down from 20% a year earlier.