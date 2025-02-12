Trelleborg Port to Receive €2.2 Million in EU Funding for Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Swedish port has qualified for co-funding from the EU for its shore power project for vessels. Image Credit: Port of Trelleborg

Sweden’s port of Trelleborg is set to receive €2.23 million ($2.32 million) in funding from the EU for its onshore power supply project.

The European Commission recently unveiled a list of projects under the EU Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility eligible for funding, which included Port of Trelleborg’s shore power project.

The project aims to establish onshore power supply at six berths in Trelleborg and Lübeck-Travemünde in Germany, the Port of Trelleborg stated on its website.

Shore power, or cold ironing, enables vessels to connect to onshore electricity while docked, reducing reliance on onboard auxiliary engines. This helps to reduce air and noise pollution around the port area.

The electricity supplied to vessels will be sourced from wind turbines in Lübeck-Travemünde.

“This will be an extension of our wind turbines that can now supply our customers’ vessels with fossil-free electricity,” Ulf Sonesson, landlord at the Port of Trelleborg, said.

Several other shipping related projects, including Spanish energy firm Moeve’s (formerly Cepsa) ammonia and methanol bunkering project in Algeciras, as well as onshore power supply projects in France and Denmark, have also qualified for EU funding.