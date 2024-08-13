OceanEXL Launches First Barge Physical Supply Operation in Khor Fakkan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new Khor Fakkan operation will be its first to deliver by barge, Trading Director Matthias Andreasen tells Ship & Bunker. Image Credit: OceanEXL

Shipping and marine fuels firm OceanEXL is set to expand its physical supply operations to Khor Fakkan.

The firm's new Khor Fakkan operation will be its first to deliver by barge, Matthias Andreasen, the company's trading director, told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The new operation will launch at the end of August, supplying HSFO and 0.1% sulfur MGO.

The company launched its marine fuels business in January 2023, supplying by truck at Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali, Sharjah, Hamriyah and Mina Saqr as well as trading worldwide.

"This expansion into Khor Fakkan reflects our commitment to enhancing our service offerings and meeting the evolving needs of our clients in the region while investing further into the supply chain," Andreasen said.

"We are excited to bring our reliable and efficient bunkering services to this key port."