Peninsula Adds Fourth Delivery Vessel in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has taken delivery of the tanker Hercules Comet. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has added a fourth delivery vessel to its fleet in the Middle East.

The company has taken delivery of the tanker Hercules Comet, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"This marks our fourth supply tanker in the region, offering supply efficiency across all grades of fuell," the company said.

The company received its physical supplier licence to operate in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in September, launching the operation with a single barge and carrying out its first supply in October.

The firm added its second delivery vessel in November, and a third in December.