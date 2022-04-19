Russian Oil Tanker Seized by Greek Authorities: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EU: sanctions. File Image / Pixabay

A Russian tanker has been seized by Greek authorities in the Aegean Sea as part of EU sanctions imposed on Russia, according to media reports.

The Russia-flagged oil tanker Pegas is currently anchored in the bay of Karystos on the southern cost of the island of Evia, according to the Malta Independent.

The detention order concerned the ship and not its cargo, the Greek Coast Guard were cited as saying by the report.

Under the sanctions regime, Russia flagged ships are banned from EU ports unless they are delivering certain stipulated goods.

European ports lobby group Espo has highlighted the possibility of 'port shopping' by banned vessels and has called on the EU to ensure a level playing field when applying sanctions.