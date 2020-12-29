Hoyer Group Adds Traders, Physical Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hoyer makes a return to physical supply operations in the Kiel-Canal. File Image / Pixabay

Hoyer Group has announced the expansion of its marine fuel operations with the addition of new staff to support both its bunker trading and physical supply ambitions, as well as the return of a physical supply operation in the Kiel-Canal.

For the firm's recently established Hoyer Marine Trading GmbH unit, Jesper Jensen and Salvatore Somma - both understood to be coming from roles at ElbOil GmbH - will join effective January 1, 2021.

"With their long-time experience and expertise in International Bunker Trading, Jesper Jensen and Salvatore Somma ideally strengthen the team with Lars Döring, Nick Heickmann and Daniel Gustke," Managing Director Tim Heickmann said in an emailed note.

Also effective January 1, 2021 Hoyer Marine GmbH says it is entering into the Heavy Fuels business. The firm is reentering the Kiel-Canal market having disbanded its earlier bunkering station at Brunsbuettel.

The new unit has chartered double hull bunker barge Njord to support supply operations between Hamburg, Cuxhaven and Kiel, with Thorsten Heße also joining the supply team.

"With these steps we further complete our service-concept for our local and international customers and look forward to the continued trustful and future-oriented cooperation with them", said Thomas Hoyer, a shareholder of the Hoyer Group of companies.

Hoyer Marine Trading was established in October following the hire of former OCM and briefly GP Global man Lars Döring.

Hoyer Group has previously offered marine fuels in the Hamburg area, most recently following a 2018 MGO supply venture in conjunction with Frommann.