Nor-Shipping Event Rescheduled to April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is held in Norway. File Image / Pixabay

The Nor-Shipping maritime industry event has been rescheduled to April after being postponed from its original January dates on concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The event will now take place on April 4-7, the organisers said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. It was previously scheduled for January 10-13.

The event had already been postponed once, from June 2021 to January 2022, with the hope that that would allow it to go ahead as a face-to-face event.

"It gives me great pleasure to confirm this date and inform the industry that, although we've been delayed, they won't have to wait too long to gather again," Sidsel Norvik, director of Nor-Shipping, said in Wednesday's statement.

"It was obviously disappointing to postpone the January programme, but the power of Nor-Shipping lies in its ability to bring diverse stakeholders face-to-face, build relationships, share solutions, inspire one another, and do business.

"That would have been impossible under the current Omicron restrictions.

"This move allows authorities here, and abroad, to control the situation, while also shifting our activity to a time of the year when infection rates are naturally lower."